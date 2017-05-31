Axalta Color Configurator Powered By Rendering Technology

Luxion, a developer of advanced rendering and lighting technology and maker of KeyShot, a real-time ray-tracing and global illumination program for 3D rendering and animation, and Axalta, a manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, are collaborating on a real-time Color Configurator for the grand opening of the Axalta Customer Experience Center on the Campus of Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, NC.

The new 36,000-sq.-ft. facility has training and conference areas, including two paint applications centers, a collaborative mixing lab, and a showroom where visitors can gain insight into the Axalta coating system technology and visualize Axalta’s color options.