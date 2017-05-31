Axalta Color Configurator Powered By Rendering Technology

Luxion, a developer of advanced rendering and lighting technology and maker of KeyShot, a real-time ray-tracing and global illumination program for 3D rendering and animation, and Axalta, a manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, are collaborating on a real-time Color Configurator for the grand opening of the Axalta Customer Experience Center on the Campus of Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, NC.
The new 36,000-sq.-ft. facility has training and conference areas, including two paint applications centers, a collaborative mixing lab, and a showroom where visitors can gain insight into the Axalta coating system technology and visualize Axalta’s color options.
The Color Configurator for Axalta’s Customer Experience Center is created using KeyShot, incorporating the library of Axalta materials within KeyShot, environment lighting capabilities and real-time rendering technology. The interface allows customers to interact with and apply over 1,000 different colors from nine Axalta color collections. Customers may change and evaluate the paint colors under different lighting conditions and select options across 36 different cars and truck models. Powered by an 88-core machine, customers see all changes immediately in real-time in a user experience optimized for touch interaction. Axalta’s paint configurator is based on the new KeyShot Configurator, coming later this year with the release of KeyShot 7.
Currently in private beta, KeyShot 7 featuring the KeyShot Configurator will be available later in 2017. KeyShot 6 is currently available for purchase or upgrade—with a purchase of or upgrade to KeyShot 6, customers will receive a free upgrade to KeyShot 7 when it releases.
