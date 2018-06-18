Azoth and RIZE Partner for the Additive Indirect Supplies Crib 

Rize and PSMI have established a partnership to offer a new business model for providing an additive manufacturing solution for industrial manufacturing.

With the formation of Azoth, PSMI reports that it is focused on digital transformation in the area of prototype and MRO products. Together, PSMI and Azoth will offer a subtractive and additive manufacturing solution, PSMI reports.

For the first time, Azoth, with support from RIZE, will create and operate the Additive Indirect Supplies Crib to provide custom prototype tooling, gaging and fixturing on site. RIZE authorized reseller, Dynamic Detroit, provider of subtractive machine tools and AM technology serving the U.S. Midwest, will provide sales and services support to Azoth.

“PSMI offers services at more than 250 plants across multiple countries, including OEMs, like John Deere, General Motors and Eaton Corporation,” says Scott Burk, co-president of PSMI. “We’re managing in many of these cribs 200,000 items. With 3D printing, we can take weeks out of their lead time.”

“We are delighted to partner with a visionary company like Azoth to help drive a new business model based on RIZE’s APD additive manufacturing technology,” says Andy Kalambi, president and CEO of RIZE Inc. “RIZE is a future-proof technology in the fast-moving additive space. This partnership further demonstrates RIZE’s vision and leadership to enable Additive at Scale.”

Burk says the vision is to have the 3D printer on the factory floor. “Even though we can ship in 24 hours … having it there is the next step,” he says.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.