B-Axis Turning Cycle Among Edgecam’s 2017 R2 Updates

The latest release of the Edgecam software introduces a Turning cycle that includes B-axis movements while machining on a turning center. This new feature in Edgecam 2017 R2 allows greater accessibility when machining complex profiles by dynamically positioning the insert, according to the company.

The toolholder is gouge-protected during deployment, and the user can have additional control over the toolpath by deploying over-ride angles, according to Edgecam Brand Manager John Buehler. “This new cycle can be used with all types of turning tools, and for both roughing and finishing operations,” he adds.

There are around 20 items of new and enhanced functionality in Edgecam 2017 R2, from the Vero Software stable, covering turning, milling, simulation and wire EDM.

Among the updates, when using the Fixture Database it is possible to measure fixtures and other workholding devices. “It’s essential to be able to accurately measure the exact position and size of the fixture, as well as clarify its relationship to components, stock and any other workholders,” says Buehler.

Regarding Feature Finding, information transmitted by CadLink has been enhanced where ‘Limits and Fit’ data is now passed to the Edgecam feature. This support covers CREO, SOLIDWORKS and Inventor files.

The Live Job Reports function was previously run as a windows service. Edgecam 2017 R2 swaps it to a desktop application.

The 2017 R2 release continues Edgecam’s evolution of updating cycle dialogs with pictures and context sensitive help. “In this instance Slot Milling, Project Flow Curves and Project Circular Pattern cycles have all been updated. This feature not only assists regular users to easily interpret infrequently used commands, but it also aids less familiar users to quickly understand fundamental functionality,” Bueller says.

Responding to the need for offline inspection and probing, Edgecam targets CAM programmers and uses CAD models. Using a set of simple commands, the user creates a set of inspection features that are converted into a toolpath and simulated. This means the machine code macros are created via Edgecam’s postprocessor.

The Machine Simulator has two enhancements. The ability to pick the target component while using View Comparison was introduced in the previous release, and has now been enhanced so that users can now opt for “All components,” which can be useful when working with numerous parts on a multi-loaded fixture. And secondly, a quicker, more convenient way of rewinding the toolpaths has been introduced when exiting Machine Simulator: rather than use the traditional menu option, users can now simply hold down the “Shift” key.

For more info, visit Edgecam.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.