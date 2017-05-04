BASF and Essentium Look to Strengthen 3D Printed Functional Parts

BASF and Essentium are teaming up to enable the creation of more robust parts for use in mass production leveraging fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology, one of the standard techniques of additive manufacturing. BASF brings to the partnership a portfolio of innovative materials in the chemical industry while Essentium provides its FlashFuse electric welding technology, which enhances layer-to-layer adhesion of 3D printed parts.

Both companies are combining their strengths to provide a range of polymer solutions that overcome the traditional interlayer weakness of 3D printed parts. Essentium’s FlashFuse technology performs in-situ welding, which can be applied to multiple open-system FFF printer platforms. This electric welding technology helps boost isotropy, an indicator for the homogeneity of a structure, and ramps up vertical strength and mechanical toughness of the printed parts.

The companies are focusing on FFF printing technology because of its ability to use a wide range of thermoplastics, fabricate large, complex parts rapidly and efficiently and easily combine multi-modality materials in the same print. In addition, FFF is suited to provide printed parts that are structural and composed of filaments loaded with functional fillers.

