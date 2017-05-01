BASF, The Manufacturing Institute Honor Women in Manufacturing

Four BASF employees were among 130 women recognized nationally through The Manufacturing Institute’s 2017 STEPAhead Awards. Focusing on science, technology, engineering and production (STEP), the program annually honors female leaders for their advocacy, mentorship, engagement and leadership in the industry.

BASF employees, Debbie Dalley, site director in Beaumont, TX; Laura Fisher, reliability engineer in Freeport, TX; Regina Molisee, quality & continuous improvement manager in Attapulgus, GA; and Ashley Thompson, process engineer II in Chattanooga, TN, received awards.

As the national sponsor of the STEP Ahead initiative, BASF collaborates with The Manufacturing Institute on the grassroots movement of manufacturers dedicated to overcoming the challenges facing young women in manufacturing today. This initiative promotes the role of women in the industry, provides mentoring and leads research on the topic, according to the two groups.

“Women bring a great deal of value to the industry – they are natural leaders in ways that build purpose, inclusion, and confidence,” says Heidi Alderman, STEP AheadChair, and senior vice president Intermediates, North America at BASF. “The future of the industry relies on the deliberate and intentional increase of female leaders, and BASF is a strong advocate for advancing women in the realm of manufacturing.”

STEP Ahead honorees across the U.S. have pledged to promote the importance of women in manufacturing, according to the groups. The Manufacturing Institute, Deloitte and APICS conducted a survey that found that the award honorees impacted more than 300,000 individuals—from peers in the industry to school-age children–over the last five years.

“Through STEP Ahead, hundreds of women from all levels of manufacturing have been recognized for excellence and leadership in their careers. By telling the real stories of these women, girls will be inspired to familiarize themselves with the industry through our mentorship program and eventually become the next manufacturing leaders,” says A.J. Jorgenson, assistant vice president at The Manufacturing Institute.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.