BCN3D Technologies Unveils BCN3D Sigmax

The BCN3D Sigmax is a professional FFF (fused filament fabrication) desktop 3D printer characterized by its printing volume and its independent dual extruder (IDEX) system.

The main features of the BCN3D Sigmax include the following:

Large-Scale printing volume: The Sigmax features a printing volume of 420x297x210mm with an optional enclosure.

New Duplication Mode: Print the same model with both toolheads simultaneously and double the printing capacity.

New Mirror Mode: Print the model and its symmetrical part at once, increasing iteration speed and shortening design times.

Improved extruder system: Redesigned from the ground up, the new extruders use the high-tech Dual Drive Gears by Bondtech.

Interchangeable toolheads: The BCN3D Sigmax is compatible with the Hotend Family, a range of six hotends (with nozzles from 0.3 mm to 1.0 mm).

BCN3D also offers new software, the BCN3D Cura. Based on the Open Source slicer, it is an easy-to-use software that provides an intuitive user interface and an optimized workflow, according to the company.

Key features of the new BCN3D Cura are the Mirror and Duplication printing modes, especially developed for the BCN3D Sigmax. It integrates the printing profiles, ensuring the right set of parameters for any given combination of hotends and materials installed on the printer, according to the company.

Industrial-grade materials portfolio: BCN3D has developed a portfolio of technical materials under the label “BCN3D Filaments.” These filaments are common polymers in several industries (PLA, ABS, Nylon, PET-G, PVA, TPU and CF) and cover most technical applications.

BCN3D will be accepting preorders for the new Sigmax via its website and its distribution network. Printers are scheduled to start shipping on November 2, 2017.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.