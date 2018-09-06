Dear DE Reader:

Let’s talk digital transformation. All your CAD, CAE, document files and stuff like sensor data and market and process analytics are coming together to improve, well, everything. Efficiency, customer experience, safety and so on. It’s a wonderful world, right? Sure, except for the hassles and hurdles between the dream and the reality of making your digital transformation strategy work.

Often it’s your product lifecycle management (PLM) environment mucking things up. Real-world conditions like isolated process teams, multiple disbursed PLM implementations, increasingly complex products and sketchy data quality can frustrate digital transformation initiatives. Yet some outfits have tamed these nasties and have made PLM an indispensable component within their overall digital transformation strategy. “Best-in-Class Connected PLM: Collaborative, Productive, and Transformative,” an upcoming webinar from PTC, will break down how they do it.

A focal point of this webinar will explore an Aberdeen research report on how companies leverage “connected PLM” as part of a successful digital transformation strategy. (Download the report in the sidebar.) Successful means that they are realizing fewer hassles, improvements in product quality, greater collaboration, cost reductions and faster time to market.

Connected PLM extends PLM’s traditional data management and control functionalities to include smart, connected technologies and all that data flowing from the real world. As you probably surmise, harnessing, mining, understanding and exploiting data from emergent technologies like augmented reality (AR) and internet of things (IoT) are among the drivers here.

In a Nutshell: Best-in-Class Connected PLM: Collaborative, Productive and Transformative Live webinar explores what connected PLM is and how it can help ensure a successful digital transformation strategy.

Presents recent Aberdeen research findings on the effects of connected PLM in the real world.

Covers how a connected PLM environment produces tangible results; includes use cases.

Discusses best practices learned by those using a connected PLM environment already.

Download Aberdeen's research report here.

Connected PLM makes this data accessible and useful throughout the product development and life cycles through a consolidated, data-centric environment. This environment integrates systems of records and provides a single connected view of data via the cloud or a cloud on-site hybrid.

In this webinar Mike Lock, a senior VP at Aberdeen, and Kevin Wrenn, PTC’s PLM general manager, will discuss how connected PLM helps produce successful results. They’ll look at the challenges of product development in and for a connected world and explain the advantage a connected PLM approach can offer companies. They’ll run through a few use cases and offer input on what digital transformation could mean in the future. Expect to see a lot of data from Aberdeen’s research into what engineering companies are learning about connected PLM.

“Best-in-Class Connected PLM: Collaborative, Productive, and Transformative” sounds like it will be an intriguing event. It runs live at 2 p.m. (EDT) next Wednesday, September 12. Hit today’s Check it Out link for registration details.

