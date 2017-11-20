Beta CAE Systems Releases v.18.0.1 of its Software Suite

Beta CAE Systems releases version 18.0.1 of its software suite with new tools and capabilities to further augment functionality and facilitate CAE processes.
Enhancements in ANSA
- There are improvements on the Web-interface GUI, regarding button menus in mobile phone portrait mode and the behavior and operability of button menus in touch-screen devices.
- The new library CT_2017_SP2 has been integrated to read/translate CATIA V5-6R2017 (R27) files.
- For data management, Export to PLM XML format is now possible without the need of a JT Open license.
- Bolt Tubes treatment is now available in Feature Manager, by adding Connection information on Tubes.
- There is improved performance of Mesh functions on FE models with FE perimeters.
Enhancements in EPILYSIS
- A more robust EPILYSIS Linear solver is now used for Lagrange multiplier decomposition.
- Matrix and Solver details are now provided in a User Information block of the f.06 file.
- There are improvements in accuracy of the RBE3 singularity check.
- PHASE parameter support for polar format in DISPLACEMENT, VELOCITY, ACCELERATION, SPCFORCE, MPCFORCE, FORCE, STRAIN, STRESS.
- ACMODL support (for INFOR, FSET, SET fields) for Fulid-Structure coupling.
- Check and Error messages are provided in case of incorrect Subcase numbering in the solver header.
- “UM” Field is supported for RBE3 elements, to assign Independent degrees of freedom to the Dependent DOF set.
Enhancements in META
The META Web Interface is an intuitive technology that allows a group of people, joining in through a web browser, to collaborate with a user running a META application session.
META supports the HTC VIVE Virtual Reality (VR) headset on MS-Windows OS.
ERFH5 results files compressed with femzip version 6.1.2580 are now supported.
It is now possible to change massively the colors of Parts/Includes.
It is now possible to delete the entities created by a specific overlay through the Project or Session Overlay Manager. Any entities belonging to the initial state can be deleted too.
