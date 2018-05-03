BETA CAE Systems Releases v18.1.1 of its Software Suite

BETA CAE Systems announces the release of the version 18.1.1 of its software suite. The update offers new tools and capabilities to further augment functionality and facilitate CAE processes.

Some enhancements implemented are listed as follows.

ANSA Enhancements

Nodes participating in the Explode View are now marked with a circle and are enclosed in a transparent sphere.

For translators, Reference Sets are now supported in ANSA, offering the ability to filter data according to Reference Sets existing in *.jt model files.

For shell mesh, after reconstructing, a new function “Remapping” interpolates the deck entities’ values (such as initial stresses) from the initial to the resulting mesh.

For AUXILIARIES>Inverse Forming, if the Workpiece Initial Thickness is left blank, it is automatically calculated based on the Property, or available nodal thickness.

Known issues resolved in ANSA

For decks, moving entities from “Out of Include” section to an Include could lead to unexpected termination.

For the Model Browser, after part replace, the content of Sets would erroneously change from facets to elements.

For Shell Mesh Fill>Holes, unexpected termination could occur when filling holes on second order elements when reshape option was enabled.

For Decks, unexpected termination would occur in case of databases with composite properties when switching between decks.

Enhancements in META

Decks: Support of Abaqus 2018; support of FEMFAT fatigue results from *.h3d files.

Curves: Support of Altair Binary Format *.th files.

Toolbars:Occupant Injury Criteria–The Adult and Child Protection Scores, according to the selected Regulation, have been added in the PPTX report. The calculation of the score is supported for front and side Impact, front and rear passengers.

Known issues resolved in META

For Handling Entities, ANSA User Attributes were not supported correctly in META.

For Curves, Elout history variables were not read correctly from binout files.

For Axis, Axis values were not correct in some cases since v18.1.0.

For more details about new software features, visit BETA CAE Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.