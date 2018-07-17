BETA CAE Systems Releases v18.1.2 of Software

BETA CAE Systems releases its new ANSA/EPILYSIS/META suite v18.1.2. In this version new features have been added and corrections have been implemented for identified issues.

Enhancements in ANSA

For the Model Browser’s Replace > Part/Subsystem, the mapping of solid properties is now supported while the mapping of solid elements has been further improved. For Safety, new offset options have been introduced for the correct marking of the seat impact area for ECER17. For CAD to ANSA translators, NX12 files are now supported using the NXOpen libraries.

Known Issues Resolved in ANSA

For general issues, the Utilities >Transform function could occasionally lead to corrupted database, when applied on a model that contained volumes. In the Model Browser’s Connections, after converting FE to connections, the contact used by the connection would not appear in the Model Browser as related to the connected parts. For File > Input, Merge, all connections read would be offset by the maximum current connection ID. This could lead to connections quickly getting huge IDs. Subsequently, once the max ID reached the 2^31 limit, no additional connections could be created.

For FE Representations > NASTRAN CWELD, duplicate CWELDs could be created upon the realization of such connections when the specified spacing was smaller than the existing element length. For Volume Mesh Scripting > mesh.VolumesMeshV(), an invalid argument would lead to unexpected termination; and execution in nogui mode could lead to unexpected termination. For Batch Meshing, when both connected multi-instantiated parts and frozen mesh existed, “Synchronize representation” or “Batch Mesh” could lead to unexpected termination. For output in decks, ANSA would occasionally cease to respond during File > Output of ∗.gz files in case of insufficient disk space.

For more information, including details on other resolved issues in META as well as compatibility, visit BETA CAE Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.