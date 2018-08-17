BETA CAE Systems Releases v19.0.0 of Software Suite

BETA CAE Systems version 19.0.0 is now available to enhance the CAE experience further.

In terms of virtual reality, META v19.0.0 comes up with new features in this field, such as the audio support, expanding web collaboration capabilities toward a more progressive level. Banding together Virtual Reality and Collaboration in post-processing, BETA CAE Systems introduces the Collaboration with Audio.

ANSA v19.0.0 augments Modular Assembly potential, introducing Connecting Subsystems, facilitating assembling strategies more. Functionality introduced in prior versions for the effective management of modular models has been greatly enhanced, offering new, modern solutions for old problems.

A new graph view in the Model Browser, assisted by the new Connectivity tab, offers a visual representation of the model architecture with information on model connectivity. Furthermore, with the introduction of the notion of the Connecting Subsystems, both widely used assembly strategies are now supported: Organizing the simulation model with a single connecting include or with multiple connecting includes, one between each pair of modules, is now only a matter of preference. The “Smart Assembly” methodology has built-in support for Rigid Patches for intermodular connections for LS-DYNA models.

The new functionality of modular model build based on reduced representations is introduced for the creation and management of reduced representations of subsystems, directly through Model Browser. Bottlenecks such as the modal model components handling and constraints such as the interaction with full FE components are addressed.

From concept design to final testing, model optimization has been a necessity that undergoes any typical CAE workflow process. The setup, run and inspection of design of experiments real-time results is improved with the new Optimization tool, automating tasks, accelerating the simulation process and minimizing cost and time to market.

For more info, visit BETA CAE Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.