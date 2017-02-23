Beta LAYOUT is Offering Its 3D-MID Design Software for Free

Beta LAYOUT, known for its PCB-POOL prototype manufacturing service, is offering its design software for free, according to a company news release.

The latest TARGET 3001! V18 PCB-POOL edition includes an integrated 3D-MID (mechatronic integrated device) function enabling schematic creation and the ability to place circuitry on already created 3D step file data. This is the first free electronic CAD software for designing electronic circuits on three-dimensional circuit carriers, the company said.

Beta LAYOUT produces and sells printed circuit board (PCB) prototypes, high-tech PCBs and small series according to the PCB-POOL shared-cost principle, as well as 3D MID prototypes, laser-cut SMD stencils, front panels including laser engraving and color printing, 3D prints and prototypes for collision detection.

To learn more, visit Beta LAYOUT

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.