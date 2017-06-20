BigLever CEO Leads INCOSE Initiative for ISO Standards

BigLever Software’s CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, was selected by the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) to lead the development of new ISO standards for feature-based product line engineering (PLE). The company reports that Krueger will help bring together experts from across the globe to develop a disciplined, structured set of standards that can be applied to help engineering organizations implement efficient, effective and proven modern PLE approaches.

“Feature-based PLE is emerging as one of the foremost areas of innovation within the systems engineering field today,” says Krueger. “These new ISO standards will clearly define the modern PLE approaches that are enabling the industry’s most notable PLE success stories. Feature-based PLE provides a fully unified, automated approach across engineering and operations disciplines, tools and processes – allowing organizations to create and bring more product innovations to market faster, more efficiently, and more competitively.”

INCOSE is a not-for-profit organization that develops and promotes the interdisciplinary principles and practices that advance systems engineering and enable successful systems implementations.

“Product line engineering has become a critical technology that will have broad impact across the systems engineering field,” says Dr. Gina Guillaume-Joseph, assistant director, Standards Initiatives, INCOSE.

The new PLE standards will delineate the specialization of state-of-the-art PLE approaches where featured-based automation is used to remove the complexities that existed with early-generation PLE techniques, according to BigLever Software.

