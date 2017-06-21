BigRep Launches High-Speed Pro HS Filament

Berlin-based technology start-up BigRep is bringing a new printing filament to the market. The BigRep Pro HS Filament is, in addition to the high-temperature-resistant filament Pro HT, the second product of the BigRep “Industrial Filament” line. This non-oil-based biopolymer reportedly contains raw materials that come from sustainable and renewable resources.

Pro HS can be used in various industrial areas, but is particularly suitable for printing large-format objects and prototypes, according to the company.

“In addition to the significantly reduced printing time, a major advantage of the product is that machines do not need to be modified for the application. It can be used on both new and older BigRep models,” explains René Gurka, CEO of BigRep GmbH.

BigRep Pro HS Filament is available in natural and basalt colors. Both paints are matte after extrusion. On request, the color can be customized.

The BigRep Filament Pro HS is now available in the three coil sizes 2.5 kg, 4.5 kg and 8 kg in 2,85 mm diameter in the BigRep online shop.

BigRep Pro HS Filament Technical Data

Material: BioPolymer

Density: 1.4 g / cm

Diameter: 2.85 mm

Print Temperature Guideline: 170-210 ° C

Heating Bed: 0-60 ° C

Heat Distortion Temperature (ISO 75): 48 ° C

Tensile Strength (ISO 527): 43 MPa

Impact Strength (ISO 179): 59 KJ / m2

Flexural Modulus (ISO 178): 3500 MPa

