Binder Jetting 3D Printer Can Produce Metal Objects

Digital Metal, a Höganäs Group company and producer of metal powders, has initiated commercial production of a high-precision binder jetting 3D metal printer that can produce small and intricate components. The DM P2500 can be purchased or licensed from Digital Metal and is made for serial production and customized parts.

The DM P2500 continuously prints in 42 µm layers at 100 cc/hr without the need for any support structures. It has 2,500 cm3 print volume available. Users will be able to manufacture small objects in high quantities (up to 50,000 parts in one print run), comprising many shapes, geometries and internal and external finishes. The DM P2500 delivers a resolution of 35 µm and an average surface roughness of Ra 6 µm before additional finishing processes are applied.

Complex architectures with medical grade smoothness are possible on a small scale, as well as moving parts within other objects, and a gradient of holes in a single print. The process is also adaptable for a variety of materials because the heat treatment (sintering) happens after printing. Powder removed before sintering is reused for subsequent jobs. This results in high yield and low scrap rates, meaning downtime is kept to a minimum.

Luxury watch start-up Montfort approached Digital Metal to print dials for its watches inspired by the Swiss Alps. The binder jetting technique was a solution that allowed Montfort the creative freedom to make watch dials with a design and finish that resembles the mineral, crystalline structure of rocks.

Additionally, in the U.S., Honeywell Aerospace and Digital Metal are exploring a number of joint 3D printing projects that will merge Honeywell’s expertise in aerospace engineering with Digital Metal’s inroads in additive manufacturing.

“The binder jetting technology Digital Metal uses to print small metal parts has the potential for various applications within the Honeywell Aerospace program,” says Don Godfrey, Engineering Fellow – Additive Manufacturing, Honeywell Aerospace. “We believe this will also be critical to applications in other key areas of the broader aerospace industry.”

“From designers that crave more freedom to industries that hoard spare parts that are never used, we want to shake up their thinking for future product design and maintenance. Items can be printed on-demand, in the singular or en masse,” says Ralf Carlström, general manager, Digital Metal.

In addition to the 3D metal binder jet printer, Digital Metal also provides ancillary equipment for each machine, as well as introductory and ongoing training and support. The company will initially target key industries such as automotive, dental, healthcare, aerospace and luxury fashion.

For more info, visit Digital Metal.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.