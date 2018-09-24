BMF Teams with Onshape for Manufacturing

Onshape, a 3D cloud CAD platform, announced a strategic partnership with BMF Material Technology, a micro/nanoscale 3D printing and disruptive precision manufacturing company. Micro/nanoscale 3D printing is an up-and-coming technology for manufacturers of extremely small and complex parts such as connectors, endoscopes, cardiac stents and tiny springs.

BMF plans to use Onshape’s real-time data management platform to speed up collaboration and communication with its customers, helping them optimize their CAD models for accurate printed parts.

“On a daily basis, there are companies all over the world—throughout Asia, Europe and the United States—contacting us for printing small parts with our nanoArch printers,” says BMF’s CEO, Dr. Xiaoning He. “Before using Onshape, we had to email CAD files back and forth with our customers. But now we can have our team in China and our customers overseas work together on the same model at the same time. It has really improved our efficiency and speed, and Onshape is the only CAD system that can deliver this capability.”

As BMF customers collaborate with the company’s additive manufacturing experts to refine their CAD models, Onshape records every edit in a comprehensive history log. By clicking on any point in the timeline, Onshape users can instantly go back to any prior state of the design.

“The edit history log is a huge advantage for us,” adds He. “It speeds up the learning curve for our customers. We’re in the 3D printing business, not the design business. Onshape will help us teach our clients how to deliver better designs the next time.”

“We’re excited to partner with BMF, which is radically changing the way manufacturers make ultra-high precision parts,” says David Katzman, Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Business Development for Onshape. “This partnership demonstrates how Onshape is much more than a modern cloud CAD system—it’s a full data management platform with CAD built in,” Katzman adds.

Onshape CAD system combines advanced 3D modeling tools with design data management in a secure cloud workspace. Its database architecture eliminates the security risk and version control problems created by uncontrolled file copies, because only one master copy of the CAD data is stored in the cloud, accessible only by different levels of permissions (edit, view-only, commenting, etc.)

For more info, visit BMF and Onshape.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.