BobCAM for SOLIDWORKS v.6 CNC Machining Plug-in

CNC software provider BobCAD-CAM releases new BobCAM for SOLIDWORKS V6 CAM plug-in for CNC milling. The CAD-CAM products, according to Bob-CAD CAM, are made to improve workflow efficiency by streamlining the process of selecting tools, materials and cutting strategies and producing the numeric code that the machine requires to machine the part fast and error free.

Starting with faster toolpath verifications for individual operations, the new system allows for tracking tool movements on single operations, without needing to launch the actual simulation features. This includes the ability to verify tool movements, tool location, orientation, feed rates, start points and starting direction to give the operator information. Other features include improved machine sequencing features for drilling; X, Y and custom direction sequencing options; the ability to reverse each operation to track back along the path of the first operation; as well as the ability to manually select geometry or let BobCAM find the next closest hole to be drilled automatically.

BobCAM V6 is modular, which means that lathe can be added or purchased along and added to SOLIDWORKS. The new lathe module provides an enhanced set of CNC Lathe features and capabilities, such as “Trim to Stock,” for trimming away unwanted portions of the toolpath as well as stock tracking to automatically update operation stock. Also included is Zig, Zig Zag, and Offset style strategies for roughing and new feature definitions for eliminating the need to draw additional geometry. There’s also improved toolpath control, and gouge checking is now available for all Mill Pro toolpaths. The Thread Milling features have been enhanced by adding the ability to machine tapered threads.

The simulation features include a new smart view feature that uses a rotation cube to quickly shift the view for the user, automatic quality improvements that facilitate a smoother running simulation, the ability to measure distances between machine components and the stock itself as well as a video capture option inside the simulation window so that an actual video of the simulation can be created for showing the simulation results later.

For manufacturers that need three-axis toolpath and machining options, the company says the 3 Axis Pro finishing toolpaths have been enhanced by adding step down in advanced planar mode, a new rest finishing operation from an STL stock model and an adaptive high-speed machining operation in the flatlands strategy that will reduce cycle times. More powerful multiaxis surface-based toolpaths have been developed including “Extend Edge,” exact step-over calculations and a “Maintain Tilt” feature.

