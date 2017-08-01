Boeing and Dassault Systèmes Forge Extended Partnership

Dassault Systèmes and Boeing have extended their partnership. Boeing will expand its deployment of Dassault Systèmes’ products across its commercial aviation, space and defense programs to include the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

This decision follows a process that included the analysis of technical and functional capabilities, cost and business benefits across the value chain. Boeing will deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in phases and rely on Winning Program, Co-Design to Target, Ready for Rate, Build to Operate and License to Fly industry solution experiences for aerospace and defense to deepen its end to end digital collaboration, design, engineering, analysis, manufacturing planning and shop floor execution capabilities throughout the enterprise.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.