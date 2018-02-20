Bombardier Teams with Siemens to Optimize Product Development

Bombardier works with Siemens PLM Software to explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio for product lifecycle management (PLM) to optimize its engineering processes to develop, produce and support its products.

“Using Teamcenter to establish an integrated solution spanning across engineering disciplines and downstream users could facilitate the use of consistent processes and leverage collaboration across the enterprise. Bombardier looks forward to what we can achieve from these capabilities,” says Brigitte Larivière, head of Value chain and Functional experience, Bombardier Information Solutions.

Teamcenter provides an integrated single source of information and data for programs spanning across mechanical, electrical, systems, software and wire harnesses, for visibility and traceability throughout each stage of the development process.

“Implementing Teamcenter can help provide Bombardier with greater flexibility in their product development cycles, which is critical in today’s competitive production environment,” says Bob Jones, executive vice president, Siemens PLM Software. “Insight from the digital twin at each stage of the development cycle will inform and enable better products, ultimately benefiting their customers.”

For more info, visit Siemens PLM Software and Bombardier.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.