Boom Supersonic, Stratasys Ink Tech Partnership

By leveraging the design freedom, production speed and heightened cost efficiencies of additive manufacturing, Boom plans for the first flight of XB-1, their supersonic demonstrator, to take place next year. The company is deploying Stratasys FDM-based Fortus 450mc and F370 3D Printers—both designed to produce on-demand parts leveraging production-grade thermoplastics, as well as advanced manufacturing tools.

“Supersonic flight has existed for over 50 years, but the technology hasn’t existed to make it affordable for routine commercial travel. Today’s significant advances in aerodynamics, engine design, additive manufacturing, and carbon fiber composite materials are transforming the industry at all levels. Additive manufacturing helps accelerate development of a new generation of aircraft,” says Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom.

The agreement will allow Boom to leverage Stratasys 3D printing solutions, materials and expert services. The 3D printing solutions are designed to advance speed, cost savings and performance across critical engineering and manufacturing processes at its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, the companies note.

“Boom is working towards a major breakthrough in supersonic, commercial airline travel – and we’re excited Stratasys is now playing a strategic role in helping them achieve their goals. We are proud to add Boom Supersonic to a roster of leading aerospace companies successfully implementing our additive manufacturing solutions to deliver new innovations in aviation,” says Rich Garrity, president of Americas for Stratasys.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.