Boothroyd Dewhurst Launches DFM Concurrent Costing, Version 3.0

Boothroyd Dewhurst, Inc., developer of Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA) software, makes available DFM Concurrent Costing, Version 3.0. Deployed as a cost-analysis tool for engineering and procurement teams, the latest software allows manufacturers to move beyond “price” models, based largely on past bids, to industrial cost models grounded in scientific test data and studies, according to the company.

DFM 3.0 reportedly enables OEMs and their suppliers to explore bids in a neutral framework where machine types, speeds, processing sequences and optimum levels of automation are discussed.

DFM analysis—done early in design or during prototyping—can reduce time-to-market, impacts direct and indirect costs, and helps optimize product functionality. It can be used by individuals or teams in making trade-off decisions to lower costs, the company notes.

“We see a rise in procurement personnel joining engineering for the supplier phase of design review,” says Keith Gilligan, Boothroyd Dewhurst, Inc. business development manager. “To better serve this new group of users, we’ve enhanced our Manufacturing Profiles feature. Now you can compare manufacturing costs across U.S. geographic regions, and then to those in China, with just a few clicks.”

Following are a few highlights:

The geometry calculators in DFM 3.0 have been simplified and incorporated into the software’s main response panels to guide users through a DFM Cost analysis of their parts.

The default manufacturing operations and user-based process libraries have been streamlined and a new Test View panel has been added to all the formula windows.

New batch processing features reportedly enables faster print or export of multiple reports and graphs simultaneously. Multiple CAD models can also be batch processed and geometry imported simultaneously.

