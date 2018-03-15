Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) has announced the results of its Steering Committee officer election. The new IIC Steering Committee leadership team combines industrial leaders from Europe, North America and Asia with a Silicon Valley company. It includes leaders in industry, IT, OT and telecom.

“The makeup of this leadership team reflects the global business reach, technical breadth and embrace of new approaches by the IIC. The IIC is the largest Industrial IoT consortium, and the only one that is truly international in scope and execution,” says IIC Executive Director Richard Soley.

The new Steering Committee leadership team is:

Chair: Dirk Slama, vice president of Business Development, Bosch Software Innovations

Vice Chair: Stan Schneider, CEO of Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

Secretary: Wael William Diab, senior director, Huawei Technologies

Testbed Subcommittee Chair: Dr. Said Tabet, technology lead, IoT and AI Strategy, Dell EMC

“IIC has cultivated a unique ecosystem that brings together IT and OT stakeholders to accelerate adoption of the industrial internet,” says Wael William Diab, secretary of the IIC Steering Committee and senior director, Huawei Technologies.

The Steering Committee member organizations now include representatives from ABB, Bosch, Dell EMC, Fujitsu, GE, Huawei, IBM, MITRE, Real-Time Innovations (RTI) and SAP as well as IIC Executive Director Dr. Richard Soley.

For more info, visit Industrial Internet Consortium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.