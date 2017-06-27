BOXX APEXX 4 6201 Workstation Features Intel Core i9 X-Series Processor

BOXXX Technologies has introduced the APEXX 4 6201, the first BOXX workstation to feature the new 10-core Intel Core i9 X-Series processor. The company says it is the first workstation manufacturer to offer systems equipped with the new processor technology. Called Intel’s most scalable desktop platform ever, X-Series processors are said to offer significant performance increases over previous Intel technology.

“The Intel Core X-Series is the ultimate workstation platform,” said BOXX VP of Engineering, Tim Lawrence. “The advantages of the new Intel Core i9, combined with BOXX innovation, will provide architects, engineers, and motion media creators with an unprecedented level of performance.”

One of those key Intel X-Series advantages is Intel Turbo Boost 3.0. This technology identifies the two best cores to boost, making the new CPUs suited to multitasking and virtual reality, as well as editing and rendering high-res 4K/VR video and effects with fast video transcode, image stabilization, 3D effects rendering and animation. When comparing previous generation Intel processors to X-Series processors (10-core vs. 10-core), the X-Series is up to 14% faster in multi-threaded performance and up to 15% faster in single-threaded performance, according to BOXX.

The first in a series of BOXX workstations featuring the new Intel X-Series processors, APEXX 4 6201 also includes up to three, professional-grade NVIDIA or AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards, and up to 128GB of system memory.

“Professionals choose BOXX because they want to spend more time creating and less time waiting on their compute-intensive workloads,” said Lawrence via a press release. “BOXX APEXX workstations featuring new Intel X-Series processors will enable them to create without compromise, to megatask, support a bank of 4K monitors, and immerse themselves in VR—all faster than ever before.”

