BOXX APEXX T3 Processor Available

BOXX launched APEXX T3, featuring the new, 32-core/64 thread 2nd-Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor. AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processors are built on “Zen+” architecture, offering performance increases over the previous generation. BOXX is one of the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processor.

“The new 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors provide a more powerful platform for the APEXX T3,” says John C. Morris, senior director and general manager, Workstation Business, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD. “The increase in processing cores and innovative features found in 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors will empower VFX artists, animators and motion media editors to create, render and multitask faster than ever before.”

The 32-core 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper enables APEXX T3 users to simultaneously multitask. Equipped with sixty-four PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes, quad channel DDR4 memory and simultaneous multithreading (SMT), 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper, with a boost GHz of 4.2 and support for 64 processing threads, provides APEXX T3 with multi-processing power for 3D content creation workflows. The BOXX workstation also includes up to three, professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro or NVIDIA graphics cards, multiple hard drive options and up to 128GB of system memory. APEXX T3 delivers support for multi-threaded applications like Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D and V-Ray.

“By offering the new 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper, we’re doubling the CPU processing power of the previous APEXX T3 model,” BOXX VP of Marketing Bill Leasure. “This will enable digital content creators to work more efficiently, enjoy time for more iterations, and ultimately beat those critical post production deadlines.”

