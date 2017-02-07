BOXX Debuts APEXX 2 2403 Workstation at SOLIDWORKS World 2017

BOXX Technologies, manufacturer of high-performance workstations and rendering systems, has announced that APEXX 2 2403 will be demonstrated at BOXX booth #629 at SOLIDWORKS World 2017, Feb. 5-8, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. BOXX is also showcasing ProVDI and a new APEXX 8R multi-GPU system, among other hardware solutions.

“Engineers and product designers have specific workflows,” said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX vice president of Marketing and Business Development. “Inside the BOXX booth, we allow them to consult with experts, participate in our demos, and determine firsthand which BOXX solutions will suit their workflows and empower them to work faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

The BOXX booth is also home to mobile workstation demonstrations including a breakout session hosted by SOLIDWORKS expert Ethan Kinney.

For more information, visit BOXX Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.