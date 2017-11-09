BOXX Debuts Workstation with 8th Generation Intel

BOXX Technologies will debut the APEXX S3 workstation, featuring an overclocked, 8th generation, Intel Core i7 processor, Nov. 14-16, at Autodesk University in Las Vegas, NV. Along with the immediate availability of the new Intel “Coffee Lake” processor, BOXX is unveiling the workstation in a next-generation chassis—as well as a new APEXX workstation nomenclature based upon the Intel scalable processor platform.

APEXX S3 replaces the BOXX flagship workstation, APEXX 2 2403, and features the latest Intel Core i7 processor overclocked to 4.8 GHz. The liquid-cooled system sustains that frequency across all cores. BOXX also has removed unused, outdated technology (like optical drive bays) to maximize productive space. Inside its new, compact, industrial chassis, the computationally dense APEXX S3 supports up to two dual slot NVIDIA or AMD Radeon Pro professional graphics cards, an additional single slot card, and features solid state drives and faster memory at 2600MHz DDR4.

At Autodesk University, the APEXX S3 will demonstrate Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max and Inventor, but the workstation also offers professional grade performance for all 3D CAD, animation, motion media and rendering applications. In addition to the APEXX S3, AU attendees will have an opportunity to see the GoBOXX SLM VR mobile workstation running an architectural virtual reality demo with an HTC Vive using Iris VR Prospect software. The BOXX booth is also home to other APEXX workstation models including the ultra-compact APEXX 1, the APEXX 4 and the APEXX 5.

