BOXX Debuts Workstation Featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper Processor

BOXX Technologies introduces APEXX 4 6301, a BOXX workstation that features the new, 16-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor.

Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, encoding, or powering simulation and analysis, AMD’s “Zen” architecture reportedly will enable APEXX 4 6301 users to simultaneously multitask. The 16-core Ryzen Threadripper features 64 PCIe lanes, quad channel DDR4 memory and AMD simultaneous multithreading (SMT). With support for 32 processing threads, the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X reportedly delivers multi-processing power. APEXX 4 6301 also includes up to three, professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro WX Series or NVIDIA graphics cards, and up to 128GB of system memory. Configurable APEXX 4 series workstations provide support for multi-threaded applications like Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe CC, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, and V-Ray.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.