BOXX Introduces APEXX 8R, an NVIDIA VCA Certified Solution

BOXX Technologies has introduced APEXX 8R, an NVIDIA Visual Computing Appliance (VCA) Certified Solution designed to accelerate visualization workflows. The scalable rackmount network system features enterprise class NVIDIA Quadro GPUs, support for a variety of rendering engines, easy integration into design workflows, and is accessible to anyone on the network.
“BOXX solutions are designed to help professionals work faster and more efficiently,” said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. “For organizations where GPU rendering, collaborative design, and easy network access are essential, APEXX 8R, our NVIDIA Certified VCA Solution, meets those criteria while accelerating workflows and expediting the decision-making process.”The ideal GPU-rendering solution for automakers, consumer-product manufacturers and other design-intensive industries, APEXX 8R supports look development, VFX final frame rendering, collaborative real-time design review, architectural visualization and product design visualization. Available with NVIDIA Iray (for Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, and Rhino), Chaos V-Ray (3ds Max and Maya), or SOLIDWORKS Visualize, the BOXX VCA is configurable with up to eight dual-width, NVIDIA Quadro GPUs. APEXX 8R relies on RDMA over Infiniband for fast interconnect and rendering scalability between VCA Certified Solutions, according to the company. Administrators can use the 10 GigE or 1 GigE connection to attach APEXX 8R to their company network. The VCA Certified Solution also includes out-of-band control over IPMI, so administrators can manage and monitor each over Ethernet, even if the system is powered off.
“The BOXX VCA Certified Solution featuring NVIDIA Quadro GPUs enables designers to make decisions and critical adjustments quickly, reducing the need for overnight renders and costly product prototypes, saving both designers and their clients valuable time and money,” said Bob Pette, VP, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. “And because its NVIDIA certified, you can trust that it provides the most robust and reliable performance available.”
