BOXX Special Edition Workstation Built on Speed

BOXX Technologies introduces the APEXX Special Edition (SE) a fast workstation featuring a professionally overclocked Intel Core i7-8086K Limited Edition processor capable of reaching 5.0GHz across all six of its cores. In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Intel 8086 (the processor that launched x86 architecture), Intel provided BOXX with a limited number of the high-performance CPUs made for CAD, 3D modeling and animation workflows.

“The APEXX SE workstation extends far beyond the celebration of the 8086 anniversary,” says Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. “By integrating this special technology, we’re providing our customers with a unique opportunity to accelerate their workflows with historic Intel processing power they can’t get from the multinational, commodity PC manufacturers.”

Available only while supplies last and custom-configured to accelerate Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Adobe CC, Cinema 4D, SOLIDWORKS and a host of other professional applications, APEXX SE features a six-core, 8th generation Intel Core i7-8086K Limited Edition processor professionally overclocked to 5.0 GHz. Unlike PC gaming systems, the liquid-cooled APEXX SE sustains that frequency across all cores.

Inside its compact, metallic blue chassis, the computationally dense APEXX S3 also supports up to three NVIDIA or AMD Radeon Pro professional graphics cards and features solid-state drives and 2600MHz DDR4 memory. Designed, built and supported in the U.S., this BOXX workstation features the new micro architecture that is professionally overclocked and is backed by a three-year warranty.

“As longtime Intel partners, BOXX is honored to be chosen to offer this state-of-the-art technology,” says Mohammad. “Lightly threaded 3D content creation tools are limited by the frequency of the processor, so a faster clock speed means more creating and less waiting.”

For more info, visit BOXX Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.