BOXX Technologies Adds Kaby Lake Processors to APEXX Workstations

BOXX Technologies has introduced APEXX workstations featuring the latest Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processors. The goal with this integration, according to the company, is to provide a performance increase over previous Intel Core i7 technology.

The integration of the four-core, 7th generation Intel Core i7 7700K processor enables the new APEXX 1 1202 workstation to deliver a base clock speed of 4.2GHz with a turbo boost of4.5GHz. BOXX has also added the Kaby Lake CPU to its APEXX 2 2203 system for a base clock speed of 4.2GHz.

“BOXX workstations featuring Intel Kaby Lake processors will foster innovation throughout a host of industries,” said Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. “We’re enabling users to create faster than ever by providing the latest Intel processor technology housed in the world’s most advanced professional computing platforms.”

For more information, visit BOXX Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.