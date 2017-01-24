BOXX Technologies Introduces New Workstation Overclocked to 4.8GHz

BOXX Technologies has introduced APEXX 2 2403, a system that features the 7th Generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 CPU. The technology is also overclocked to 4.8GHz.

According to BOXX, the integration of an overclocked, 7th Generation Intel Core i7 7700K processor makes the BOXX APEXX 2 2403 nearly 10% faster than the standard edition APEXX 2 2203, which offers a base clock speed of 4.2GHz. The system also supports NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards, solid-state drives and a wide range of CAD and 3D design applications.

“The introduction of the new Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 is a significant upgrade for any workstation,” said Shoaib Mohammad, VP of Marketing and Business Development at BOXX. “But when you add overclocking, the result is the pinnacle in workstation performance — and that’s what architects, engineers, and motion media pros have come to expect from BOXX. BOXX customers demand the latest technology and reliable innovation for greater efficiency and productivity. From the new, overclocked Kaby Lake Intel Core i7, to features like liquid cooling, a space-saving chassis, and professional graphics, BOXX continues to provide creative professionals with maximum workstation performance.”

For more information, visit BOXX Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.