BOXX Unveils Advanced Computer Workstation

BOXX Technologies, developer of of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, introduces the configurable APEXX D5 advanced professional workstation, which is built to accommodate complex rendering, broadcast graphics, multi-display walls or the training of deep neural networks. The highly configurable APEXX D5 is said to achieve new levels of rendering and simulation performance, according to the company.

Touted as an advanced x86 workstation, the liquid-cooled APEXX 5 can be custom configured with up to five NVIDIA Quadro,GeForce, or AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards, as well as a multitude of hard drives, memory and CPU cores. Featuring dual Intel Xeon SP processors for up to 56 cores and up to 2TB DDR4-2666MHz ECC Reg system memory, APEXX D5 is designed for GPU rendering in V-Ray, Octane Render and Redshift, as well as open source machine learning software like TensorFlow.

“As more and more industries incorporate deep learning into their operations, BOXX is leading the way with an outstanding line of AI solutions like the APEXX D5,” says Shoaib Mohammad, BOXX VP of Marketing and Business Development. “In addition, this state-of-the-art workstation is a perfect solution for complex rendering, real-time broadcast graphics, multi-display walls, and other unique applications.”

