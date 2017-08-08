Breaking Down What’s New in HyperMILL CAD/CAM Software Update

One highlight of the updated hyperMILL 2017.2 CAD/CAM software from Open Mind Software is the new electrode module that can be used to manufacture electrodes. There is also a new feature type to detect T-slots in T-slot milling. An expansion to the 3D-optimized roughing ensures an increase in efficiency. During 5-axis swarf cutting with one curve, hyperMILL for SOLIDWORKS users now can create programs for swarf cutting operations.

With the T-slot feature and feature recognition, it allows T-slots to be quickly and easily recognized in the component. Two types are available for feature recognition: ‘T-slots’ and ‘Pockets with bottom and T-slots.’

Regarding CAM 5-axis strategies, there’s 5-axis swarf cutting with one curve. According to SolidWorks, a perfect face and an equally perfect curve are created automatically for swarf cutting based on selected geometries via a face selection. Automatic filleting for interior corners ensures optimal machining.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.