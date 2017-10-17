Bright Computing Software Integrates with IBM Power Systems

Bright Computing‘s Bright Cluster Manager 8.0 software now integrates with IBM Power Systems.

Configurable into highly scalable Linux clusters, IBM Power Systems’ high-performance computing servers offer performance for workloads such as genomics, finance, computational chemistry, oil and gas exploration, and high-performance data analytics, according to the company.

Unveiled in May of this year, Bright Cluster Manager 8.0 delivers features for automation and ease-of-use for Linux-based clusters and public, private and hybrid clouds. Feature highlights include a new and highly intuitive web-based user interface, integration with Apache Mesos and Marathon, support for OpenStack Newton, and now support for IBM Power Systems servers.

“The integration of Bright Cluster Manager 8.0 with IBM Power Systems has created an important new option for users running complex workloads involving high-performance data analytics,” says Sumit Gupta, VP, HPC, AI & Machine Learning, IBM Cognitive Systems.

For more info, visit Bright Computing and IBM Power Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.