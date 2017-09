Bright Computing makes available Bright Cluster Manager 8.0 with Ubuntu.

With this integration, organizations can run Bright Cluster Manager Version 8.0 on top of Ubuntu, to easily build, provision, monitor and manage Ubuntu high-performance clusters from a single point of control, in on-premises and cloud-based environments.

Ubuntu is an open-source platform for client, server and cloud computing.

For more info, visit Bright Computing.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.