By the Numbers: Mobility

  • Mobile broadband subscriptions have grown >20% annually in the last five years; expected to reach 4.3 billion globally by the end of 2017. — “ICT Facts and Figures 2017​,” UN specialized agency for information & communication technologies, July 2017
  • Total number of global, unique mobile users; a 4.76% year-to-year increase. — GSMA Intelligence, August 2017
  • Total number of global, mobile connections, including machine-to-machine connections; a 4.7% year-to-year increase. — GSMA Intelligence, August 2017
  • Smartphone Ownership by Income: 93% of Americans who earn more than $75,000 a year own smartphones. — Pew Research Center, January 2017
  • Smartphone Dependency by Age: In 2016, more younger Americans were dependent on smartphones as their means of internet access. Over 10% of American adults who own a smartphone do not have traditional home broadband service. — Pew Research Center, January 2017
  • India now far surpasses the U.S. as the second largest market of internet users. — Internetworldstats.com, March 2017
  • Estimated mobile-cellular penetration rates per 100 inhabitants for 2017. — “ICT Facts and Figures 2017​,” UN specialized agency for information & communication technologies, July 2017
  • The global car market has the potential to build value from the sale of connected car packages to end customers—fully $155.9 billion in 2022, up from $52.5 billion in 2017, an average annual growth rate of 24.3%. — Connected Car Report 2016, Strategy&, part of PwC, September 2016
