CAASE Event to Launch in June 2018

Digital Engineering (DE) and NAFEMS Americas are teaming up to present CAASE, the Conference on Advancing Analysis & Simulation in Engineering, June 5-7, 2018 in Cleveland.

DE, which has covered simulation and design technologies for more than 20 years via its magazine, newsletters and websites; and NAFEMS, a nonprofit international association dedicated to the analysis, simulation and systems engineering community, aim to collaborate to advance and expand simulation and analysis technologies and techniques.

“Our decision to partner with DE stemmed from a discussion had at the 2016 NAFEMS Americas Conference, so this arrangement has been in the works for the past year,” says Matthew Ladzinski, vice president of NAFEMS Americas.

“DE has been one of the few voices in the design community extensively covering the advances in simulation software,” says Tom Cooney, publisher of Digital Engineering. “We have almost 90,000 subscribers to our magazine and various e-newsletters who have a direct interest in simulation technology, so it makes perfect sense to partner with NAFEMS to assist in furthering the advancement of analysis and simulation software to the masses.”

Renaming the “NAFEMS Americas Conference” to the Conference for Advancing Analysis & Simulation in Engineering (CAASE) is a reflection of the importance of its goals.

Likewise, the location for CAASE at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland was chosen to make the conference accessible to engineering teams in the manufacturing-heavy Midwest. Cleveland is a short drive from many of the cities with companies operating in this space, including Detroit, MI, Pittsburgh and Erie, PA; Indianapolis, IN; and Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo, OH.

For more info, visit Digital Engineering and NAFEMS Americas.

