CAASE Keynotes to Cover Engineering’s Most Pressing Issues

The Conference on Advancing Analysis & Simulation in Engineering (CAASE) will kickoff June 5, 2018 in Cleveland. Early bird registration ends Dec. 31, 2017. NAFEMS and Digital Engineering are co-hosting the event, and have lined up some engaging expert keynote speakers to cover the issues you told us are most important to you.

Respondents to DE’s recent Engineering Design Technology Outlook survey told us their top three day-to-day challenges were:

Collaboration Short product development deadlines Regulatory compliance

Meeting short product development deadlines without sacrificing product quality or innovation is one of the most cited benefits of simulation-led design. As simulation has become standard practice for many design engineering teams, the new workflow brings its own challenges. To help design engineering teams meet them, CAASE will assemble five keynote speakers from government and industry.

Engineering Collaboration and Certification

The FDA’s Tina Morrison will address collaboration among government and private companies when it comes to advancing the use of simulation to meet regulatory compliance. Morrison is deputy director, Division of Applied Mechanics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories, Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. She is also Chair of the ASME V&V Standards Committee on Verification and Validation of Computational Modeling, the Subcommittee V&V40 on Computational Modeling of Medical Devices. Her keynote, titled “Priorities Advancing Regulatory Science and In Silico Medicine at the FDA,” will be of interest to anyone involved in complying with government regulations, not just medical device designers, because it illustrates how government agencies are beginning to view simulation as a critical component of compliance.

To get an in-depth look at simulation in aircraft certification, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Patrick Safarian will present “Requirements of Certification by Analysis.” Safarian is fatigue and damage tolerance senior technical specialist with the FAA, where he has been involved in ensuring safety of the existing fleet and certification of new aircraft since 1997. Prior to FAA he was at the Boeing Company for 11 years. He’ll explain how the FAA interacts with the industry experts in developing and applying the latest simulations tools.

Caralynn Nowinski Collens, CEO of UI LABS, will explain how the innovation accelerator “leverages a network of hundreds of partners from university and industry (represented by the “UI” in its name), along with startups, government, and community groups, to address problems too big for any one organization to solve on its own.” Nowinski Collens’ keynote is titled “Accelerating Innovation through Collaboration.” UI LABS and the Department of Defense work together on the the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII), a manufacturing hub based in Chicago. DMDII is part of the public-private partnerships that comprise the Manufacturing USA network of Institutes.

Engineering’s Future is Coming Fast

DE’s Engineering Design Technology Outlook survey respondents also predicted these technologies would have the biggest impact on product design and development over the next five years:

Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing Simulation Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

These technologies are already disrupting business as usual, and providing new opportunities across multiple industries. At CAASE, the keynotes and conference sessions will address simulation’s role in the digital disruption affecting businesses today.

Jerry Overton, data scientist at DXC Technology, will present “AI in Manufacturing: How to Run Longer, Run Better and Keep Relevant.” In his keynote, he’ll explain how AI can be used to anticipate equipment service needs in advance and make smarter production design decisions that optimize the overall manufacturing process. Overton leads the strategy and development for DXC’s Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things offerings. An author, systems model innovator and trainer, he is also is the principal data scientist for the strategic alliance between DXC and Microsoft known as Industrial Machine Learning.

Perhaps no other industry is experiencing digital disruption as acutely as the automotive industry. Ford Motor Company’s Piero Aversa will explain how simulation is helping the industry meet recent advancements related to the electrification of powertrains, the reinvention of the battery, and the advent of fully autonomous vehicles. Aversa is chief engineer, Global Powertrain NVH and CAE at Ford. His CAASE keynote is titled “Providing the Transformational Means to a New Era of Sustainability and Mobility.”

CAASE will cover all of those topics and more via four main themes:

Driving the Design of Physical Systems, Components & Products Implementing Simulation Governance & Democratization Advancing Manufacturing Processes & Additive Manufacturing Addressing Business Strategies & Challenges

Early bird registration for the conference ends Dec. 31. You can register here.