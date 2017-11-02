CAD fx Debuts DeltaPDF for PDF File Comparison

CAD fx introduces DeltaPDF, a PDF comparison tool to help architects and engineers identify differences in designs. DeltaPDF enables users to compare pairs of PDF files – either by way of two folders or multiple-page files – and generate the comparison on screen or to PNG and PDF formats.
Some key benefits of DeltaPDF are:
- identify differences using three, easy-to-read colors;
- shows the actual changes instead of just highlighting the areas that are different;
- batch process pairs of PDF files between two folders;
- compare two PDF files, whether single or multi-page;
- generates results on-screen, to individual files, or to a multi-page PDF file;
- set output resolution to optimize speed and fidelity;
- match up and compare bookmarked pages between two files; and
- identify missing or added pages and ignore files with the same date stamp.
“With DeltaPDF, it’s now possible to catch even the smallest differences on large numbers of files before they hit production,” says Matt Pearson, president of CAD fx. DeltaPDF is available as a single-user license for $195 or $795 for an unlimited network license. A free trial is available for download or a web-based tool is available for comparing files.
For more information, visit CAD fx.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.
Tagged with: CAD fx Design PDF