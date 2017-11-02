CAD fx Debuts DeltaPDF for PDF File Comparison

“With DeltaPDF, it’s now possible to catch even the smallest differences on large numbers of files before they hit production,” says Matt Pearson, president of CAD fx. DeltaPDF is available as a single-user license for $195 or $795 for an unlimited network license. A free trial is available for download or a web-based tool is available for comparing files.

For more information, visit CAD fx.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.