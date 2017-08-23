CAD/CAM for Profile Cutting and Sheet Metal Updated

CAD/CAM solution provider SigmaTEK Systems has made available SigmaNEST X1.3, the latest release of its profile cutting and sheet metal nesting system. SigmaNEST now comes as a 64-bit program, giving SigmaNEST access to more memory on computers with a 64-bit operating system. In addition, nesting improvements now allow the software’s HD TrueShape Plus nesting engine to operate faster and more efficiently, according to the company.

According to SigmaTEK, SigmaNEST works with every type of fabrication machine, including fiber or traditional lasers, oxyfuel cutting machines and CNC routing machines. SigmaNEST X1, the company says, acts as a hub where users can integrate multiple machines, optimize production schedules, reduce scrap and shorten cycle time through smart machine programming.

Features include split window workspace, quick part search, intelligent cutting sequencing and work order nesting. The software’s integrated crop-cutting and scrap cutting features help minimize handling time for waste material, and robotic removal systems are supported. SigmaNEST, which uses an easy-to-learn interface, integrates with most popular design, manufacturing and business programs, the company adds.

SigmaNEST X1.3 contains an advanced Pre-Form Punching feature that protects parts with formed features from damage. SigmaTEK explains that this feature reorders interfering hits, designates a “crush zone” around each forming hit and compares it with the station diameter of nearby hits. If these zones overlap, the nearby hits are designated as “pre-form punching hits,” which can be reordered in Tool Sort. This update allows for greater efficiency and less wasted valuable material, the company says.

SigmaNEST X1.3 introduces import modules to enhance integrations with external CAD systems and file types. The PDF and Image Import Module as well as the Siemens Teamcenter PDM Import Module allow users to import the files of their choice into SigmaNEST seamlessly, according to the company.

Among the new and enhanced features in SigmaNEST X1.3 is a redesigned Task Parameter dialog box. The Task Parameters dialog box now groups similar settings, and settings are now enabled or disabled based on the selected machining post and nesting type. Further, new Common Line Punch features include the ability to display common punch lines in different colors.

For CAD geometry repair, SigmaNEST X1.3 offers new import options for automatically trimming open ends and combining arcs. A new SigmaNEST help center also debuts. Among its features is a new search function with topic filtering by topic.

SigmaNEST is available in various packages for different organizational needs. Additionally, an assortment of design, geometry and machine add-on modules are offered. To learn more about SigmaNEST, visit SigmaTEK Systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.