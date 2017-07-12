Home / Design / CAD/CAM Solution Sees Improved Roughing

CAD/CAM Solution Sees Improved Roughing

Posted by: Anthony J. Lockwood in Design, New Products July 12, 2017

WorkNC 2017 R2 is the latest release of the WorkNC CAD/CAM solution for two- to five-axis machining by Vero Software. WorkNC 2017 R2, the company says, “significantly improves roughing” by taking advantage of the latest improvements made to Vero Software’s Waveform Roughing strategy. 2017 R2 also introduces a Parallel Finishing toolpath as well as improvements to its Machining Sequence process and collision-detection functions.

The Waveform strategy, the developer explains, improves standard roughing technologies with its consistent material removal yet also increases tool and machine service life. The Waveform technology has been designed to perform roughing operations at very high speeds. Features of WorkNC’s automated roughing and re-roughing strategies include dynamic stock model management, constant tool engagement rates, localized retracts and corner smoothing for HSM (high-speed machining) and the ability to cut at large Z depths in a single pass.

Vero Software says WorkNC 2017 R2's Waveform Roughing strategy now achieves improved toolpath optimization by taking tool loads into consideration during intermediate Z-step calculations. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

Vero Software says WorkNC 2017 R2’s Waveform Roughing strategy achieves improved toolpath optimization by taking tool loads into consideration during intermediate Z-step calculations. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

Among the improvements to the WorkNC’s Waveform roughing cycle introduced in R2 are toolpath optimization achieved by considering tool load during intermediate Z-step calculations. As well, a new option allows users to force the initial lead-in and the final lead-out to a secure point above the stock in case of a difference between the virtual stock and the real stock on the machine.

WorkNC 2017 R2 marks the debut of a Parallel Finishing toolpath that makes use of advanced Toolform technology to offer efficient high-feed cutter management. Here, toolpath calculations are based on a cutter’s actual shape, which, the company explains, ensures optimal surface quality as well as machining time reductions of up to 80 percent.

Beginning with 2017 R2, WorkNC now automates and simplifies the Machining Sequence process, giving users step-by-step assistance during toolpath programming. The Machining Sequence process now notifies users of missing data in the WorkNC Workzone, such as views, curves, points, etc. This allows users to make last-minute corrections.

Beginning with the 2017 R2 release, the WorkNC Machining Sequence process now informs users of missing data such as views, curves and point in the WorkNC Workzone, allowing users to make quick corrections. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

Beginning with the 2017 R2 release, the WorkNC Machining Sequence process informs users of missing data such as views, curves and points in the Workzone, allowing users to make quick corrections. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

In WorkNC 2017 R2, the Die Flats Finishing toolpath, collision-detection functions and the CAD module all see new features and other improvements. The Die Flats Finishing toolpath now features a new option that enables radial stepovers. This is said to ensure a fluid trajectory and eliminate sharp angles, which can result in improved surface quality and reduced machining times.

Collision-detection functions have been improved in WorkNC 2017 R2 to further enhance process security by systematically calculating collisions and out-of-limit conditions. Improvements to the CAD module found in 2017 R2 include the ability to carry out all machining preparation operations (part, machining setup, clamping systems) in the CAD module.

Vero Software has released WorkNC 2017 R2, the latest version of its CAD/CAM solution for 2- to 5-axis machining. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

Vero Software has released WorkNC 2017 R2, the latest version of its CAD/CAM solution for two- to five-axis machining. Image courtesy of Vero Software.

WorkNC supports multi-threaded processing and comes with support for neutral file formats such as IGES (Initial Graphics Exchange Specification), STEP, STL (STereoLithography) and Parasolid. The company also offers native file translators for most major CAD systems.

For more information on WorkNC 2017 R2, visit Vero Software.

Click here for details on the latest release of WorkNC.

Download the WorkNC brochure.

Browse the WorkNC white paper library.

See why DE‘s Editors selected WorkNC 2017 R2 as their Pick of the Week.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.

Tagged with:

About Anthony J. Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood is Digital Engineering's Editor-at-Large. Contact him via de-editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy