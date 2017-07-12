CAD/CAM Solution Sees Improved Roughing

WorkNC 2017 R2 is the latest release of the WorkNC CAD/CAM solution for two- to five-axis machining by Vero Software. WorkNC 2017 R2, the company says, “significantly improves roughing” by taking advantage of the latest improvements made to Vero Software’s Waveform Roughing strategy. 2017 R2 also introduces a Parallel Finishing toolpath as well as improvements to its Machining Sequence process and collision-detection functions.

The Waveform strategy, the developer explains, improves standard roughing technologies with its consistent material removal yet also increases tool and machine service life. The Waveform technology has been designed to perform roughing operations at very high speeds. Features of WorkNC’s automated roughing and re-roughing strategies include dynamic stock model management, constant tool engagement rates, localized retracts and corner smoothing for HSM (high-speed machining) and the ability to cut at large Z depths in a single pass.

Among the improvements to the WorkNC’s Waveform roughing cycle introduced in R2 are toolpath optimization achieved by considering tool load during intermediate Z-step calculations. As well, a new option allows users to force the initial lead-in and the final lead-out to a secure point above the stock in case of a difference between the virtual stock and the real stock on the machine.

WorkNC 2017 R2 marks the debut of a Parallel Finishing toolpath that makes use of advanced Toolform technology to offer efficient high-feed cutter management. Here, toolpath calculations are based on a cutter’s actual shape, which, the company explains, ensures optimal surface quality as well as machining time reductions of up to 80 percent.

Beginning with 2017 R2, WorkNC now automates and simplifies the Machining Sequence process, giving users step-by-step assistance during toolpath programming. The Machining Sequence process now notifies users of missing data in the WorkNC Workzone, such as views, curves, points, etc. This allows users to make last-minute corrections.

In WorkNC 2017 R2, the Die Flats Finishing toolpath, collision-detection functions and the CAD module all see new features and other improvements. The Die Flats Finishing toolpath now features a new option that enables radial stepovers. This is said to ensure a fluid trajectory and eliminate sharp angles, which can result in improved surface quality and reduced machining times.

Collision-detection functions have been improved in WorkNC 2017 R2 to further enhance process security by systematically calculating collisions and out-of-limit conditions. Improvements to the CAD module found in 2017 R2 include the ability to carry out all machining preparation operations (part, machining setup, clamping systems) in the CAD module.

WorkNC supports multi-threaded processing and comes with support for neutral file formats such as IGES (Initial Graphics Exchange Specification), STEP, STL (STereoLithography) and Parasolid. The company also offers native file translators for most major CAD systems.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.