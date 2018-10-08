CADWorx Design Review Professional Released

Hexagon PPM‘s CADWorx & Analysis Solutions release CADWorx Design Review Professional, a model visualization and publishing platform that improves collaboration among multiple software by using tools for project review, markups and field walkthroughs, helping to reduce engineering and design time and lower overall project costs. With CADWorx Design Review Professional, users can create realistic visualizations and access intelligent information regarding model components.

The software’s rendering tool provides the ability to adjust color, transparency and model shadows, and with the flexible selection sets, the user can adjust settings for single components as well as for line numbers, Xrefs and other elements. The software’s intuitive interface provides fast and smooth navigation and manipulation of even the largest, most complex models. All model data, such as component names and descriptions and line numbers, are easy to access. This allows users to make changes or add questions to the visualization through each phase of the design and easily track project progress through visualization of components based on model data.

All CADWorx model data (component names and descriptions, line numbers, and other plant design data) is easily accessible within CADWorx Design Review. This allows users to easily track project progress through visualization of components based on model data.

Creating informative and stunning animations is simple. Users can create and easily edit animation paths to highlight points of interest and create sharable video files for all project participants.

CADWorx Design Review allows you to control access to shared CADWorx Design Review files through optional password protection, date limitations, or by removing model intelligence.

Hexagon’s PPM division is a provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities. Hexagon focuses on digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE).

