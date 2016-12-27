CAE, CAM System for Turbomachinery Updated

Concepts NREC has released version 8.5 of the Agile Engineering Design System, its integrated CAE and CAM suite for turbomachinery design, analysis and manufacturing. Version 8.5, says the company, includes new capabilities to enable its users to design and manufacture higher performing turbomachinery in less time.

Concepts NREC describes the Agile Engineering Design System as offering toolsets for the entire turbomachine process from preliminary sizing through fluid dynamics, mechanical stress and vibration analysis and on through machining strategies. Each CAE and CAM software module in the Agile Engineering Design System can be used independently, and each tightly integrates with other modules to ensure seamless data transfers. This integration, explains the company, allows users to optimize designs based on the impact to cost, machining time and performance.

A key feature of the version 8.5 CAE release is the integration of the FINE/Turbo CFD (computational fluid dynamics) tools from NUMECA International into the Agile Engineering Design System. Beginning with version 8.5, designs created in Concepts NREC’s AxCent module for detailed 3D geometric design and rapid flow analysis of turbomachinery can be analyzed with the NUMECA tools with just the push of a button.

Concepts NERC explains that the embedded NUMECA technology will deliver an order of magnitude speedup in CFD analyses, as well as the ability to analyze unsteady flows and arbitrary geometry with unstructured meshes. This also means that the CFD analysis capability can keep pace with the advanced geometry capabilities of AxCent and allow users to push the limits of performance and reliability. Other highlights of the release include a new design capability for casing treatments and other non-primary flow path geometry.

Additionally, Agile Engineering Design System’s MAX-PAC CAM software sees a number of new features for improved modeling, path and workflow, according to the company. Among these are new functions that help to support advanced fillet and hub shapes. Version 8.5 also now provides deburring operations. Toolpath orientation during 5-axis roughing has been improved, and there are new controls for cutter feeds. A new optional module for 3-axis roughing that can be applied to impellers, blisks and shrouded wheels is available. This new high-speed-milling strategy is particularly suited for larger components, adds the company.

“This is a very powerful new release,” said Peter Weitzman, vice president of Software at Concepts NREC, in a press statement. “Customers who upgrade to version 8.5 will be able to improve machine performance, reduce manufacturing cost and complete their designs in less time.”

Version 8.5 of the Agile Engineering Design System is available immediately to users on active Agile Product Support (APS). For further details, contact Concepts NREC.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.