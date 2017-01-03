Cambashi Announces Updated Industry Training Courses

Cambashi, a market consulting firm, has released its updated industry-focused eLearning training courses. The training curriculum covers manufacturing, distribution and energy industries in a set of 11 industry-specific courses, as well as a foundation course on industry fundamentals.

The courses can be accessed on-demand through Cambashi’s eLearning system, the client’s own learning management system (LMS), or can be delivered onsite worldwide with an instructor.

According to a company press release, the new course material also combines the company’s industry analysis expertise with its latest market intelligence as well as feedback from its blue-chip user base to provide a unique resource for rapid, cost effective acquisition of industry knowledge. The company has also added mobile-ready industry wikis for in-field access to industry information.

“For companies with a vertical go-to- market approach, competitive advantage depends on sales and technical professionals understanding how their services can be harnessed to solve real business problems for clients,” said Rory Christian, Cambashi Training Practice principal. “The training provides the high-level industry background for engagement in relevant business discussions, which leads to more effective conversations and stronger relationships.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.