Canon Debuts imagePROGRAF iPF670E Large-Format Printer

Canon U.S.A. has unveiled its imagePROGRAF iPF670E, a five-color dye/pigment printer. The 24-in. iPF670E model stems from the iPF670 series, which enables the printing of CAD/GIS documents, posters, graphics and larger sized business documents. The company says it is designed to compete in the low-cost, low-volume 24-in. market.

“With the introduction of the entry-level counterpart of the iPF670, we are excited to offer a competitive solution for budget-minded customers interested in adding wide-format printing capabilities to their office,” says Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A.

Designed to increase accessibility for entry-level operations, the 24-in. iPF670E comes equipped with a total of 540 ml of ink. The new iPF670E employs a five-color dye and pigment ink system with C, M, Y, BK and MBK. The imagePROGRAF iPF670E uses two types of black ink: MBK for a dense black tone on plain paper and BK for glossy media to enable high image quality for poster printing. Additionally, these new devices offer large 90 ml ink tanks for all colors.

The printer’s hot-swap ink tanks and non-firing nozzle detection and compensation features allow users to swap ink tanks in the middle of a print job. In the event that a nozzle clog occurs, the iPF670E automatically compensates for this blockage by using another available nozzle, due to the over 15,000 nozzles in the print head. It also offers the ability to load larger rolls of diameters up to 5.9-in.

The following software is available free for download for the imagePROGRAF iPF670E:

Accounting Manager: Tracks ink and media costs.

PosterArtist Lite: Bring graphic design needs in house to create posters.

Print Plug-in for Microsoft Office: Allows users to integrate directly with core Microsoft applications for streamlined workflow.

Direct Print & Share: End user can drag and drop files to hot folders to print large-format files.

The imagePROGRAF iPF670E is available for $995.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.