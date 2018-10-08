Canon Redefines the Large-Format Printer with imagePROGRAF TM Series

Offering a new versatile large-format printing solution, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has unveiled the latest offerings from its imagePROGRAF lineup: the TM Series. The TM Series is designed to offer a solution for technical documents, such as CAD drawings and GIS maps, and also short-term outdoor posters, signage and displays with the use of Canon’s LUCIA TD water-resistant pigment ink.

Canon has engineered the TM Series to be faster than previous five-color imagePROGRAF models when printing sets or multiple page documents by optimizing the print sequence time, helping to increase productivity for the end user. This series offers wireless printing, an intuitive touchscreen panel and quiet operation, making the imagePROGRAF TM Series an ideal fit for office settings as well as the traditional engineering environments. Utilizing LUCIA TD pigment ink, the imagePROGRAF TM Series provides print quality and longevity for vibrant displays and outdoor signage, especially when used with Canon’s water-resistant media.

“We are very excited to launch the imagePROGRAF TM Series, which allows customers to use our large-format printers in ways that they may not have used them before. With these new models, Canon has improved the productivity and usability to redefine what is possible with a large-format printer,” says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A.

Canon’s imagePROGRAF TM Series offers a smaller footprint for 36-in. and 24-in. large-format aqueous inkjet printers, a fit for CAD, retail and office environments. The TM Series can produce both precise drawings and vibrant posters on economical uncoated inkjet media. These drawings and posters can be printed directly on the imagePROGRAF TM-305 device with the use of a USB thumb drive.

The TM Series of printers also include security features, such as Secure Disk Erase, which conforms to U.S. Department of Defense standards (DoD5220.00-M), IPSec support, SSL/TLS and 802.1x authentication.

Also launching are the Scan-to-Copy/File/Share systems, the imagePROGRAF TM-300 MFP T36 and TM-305 MFP T36, which feature an integrated 36-in. T36 scanner, all-in-one computer and SmartWorks software. These systems feature the direct attachment of the scanner to the printer, helping to eliminate the need for a separate stand, saving space in close quarters. The imagePROGRAF TM MFP T36 Series provides users with an intuitive 15.6-in. color touchscreen, making it larger than many comparable competitive models. The ability to scan to multipage .PDF is standard and users also have the ability to scan-to-copy and scan-to-file simultaneously with these models.

For the entry-level, low-volume markets, Canon is launching the imagePROGRAF TM-200 MFP L24ei and TM-300 MFP L36ei models, which feature an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and reduced first copy output time from previous models to improve productivity in customer's large-format printing operation. The Lei systems now include expanded file support for .PDF/A file formats. The Lei scanner is also available for the imagePROGRAF iPF770 and iPF670 models.

Canon has included a software suite in the TM Series devices. Among the software included is Direct Print & Share, which now offers thumbnail previews of multiple images and faster processing speeds, and Free Layout Plus, a new program that can be accessed directly from Microsoft Office programs. Also included with the TM Series models are PosterArtist Lite; PosterArtist (optional); Accounting Manager; AutoCAD Optimized Print Driver and Easy- PhotoPrint Editor.

