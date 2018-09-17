Canon U.S.A.’s Océ ColorWave 3000 Printing System Now Available

Canon U.S.A. launches the new Océ ColorWave 3000 series of large-format color printing systems. Based on 10 years of customer use, the Océ ColorWave 3500 and 3700 systems offer hassle-free operation, consistent output and the ability to handle a wide range of large-format applications.

The Océ ColorWave 3000 series incorporates technologies designed to help save time and costs while increasing productivity, the company reports With a media capacity of two to six rolls, flexible workflow and IT integration, the Océ ColorWave 3000 series fits into large-format environments with minimal operator intervention.

“The landscape of print is constantly changing as the needs of our customers evolve,” says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A. “The Océ ColorWave 3000 series was designed to provide a versatile solution for large-format users to produce all of their applications, both the ones that they require today and those that they hope to produce tomorrow as they look to grow their business.”

The Océ ColorWave 3000 offers “green-button printing”—print output without hassle, the company reports. User training and operational requirements are reduced with Océ Print Assistant, as it automatically suggests the right print mode for the job based on the file content, detects media requirements and the printer automatically switches to the right roll.

Additionally, the Océ Image Logic technology turns imperfect originals into near perfect copies and scans through advanced image enhancement—without user intervention. The software and user interface help operators easily manage jobs with features that help avoid misprints and delays. Thanks to its automated functions, users can rely on worry-free prints, copies and scans with minimal operator intervention, the company notes.

Whether for technical documents or full-color renderings and graphics, the Océ ColorWave 3000 series offers built-in cost-reducing technologies and multi-pass printing technology. Delivering sharp lines, high readability, fine details and smooth even area fills every time you print, the company reports.

The Océ CrystalPoint printing technology means instant-dry prints with no feathering and fine detail on various media types, from uncoated bond to vinyl. The printing process emits little to no fine dust, ozone or odor and the Océ TonerPearls are nontoxic, the company states, adding that prints are water resistant. Also, the Océ PAINT technology provides nozzle failure compensation on the fly, helping to maintain high throughput.

The Océ ColorWave 3000 series comes in two models: the Océ ColorWave 3500 for walk-up printing environments and the Océ ColorWave 3700 for customers requiring higher media capacity and media versatility, without compromising usability.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.