Canon Unveils imagePROGRAF TX Series

Continuing to broaden its lineup of large-format devices, Canon U.S.A. offers the new imagePROGRAF TX Seriess. Consisting of four new devices (imagePROGRAF TX-3000, TX-3000 MFP T36, TX-4000 and TX-4000 MFP T36), the TX series features advances to the technologies of Canon’s imagePROGRAF five-color devices, including a new pigment ink, print head and enhanced security capabilities, as well as a new 36-in. scanner for the MFP models, according to the company.

The imagePROGRAF TX Series reportedly features speeds as fast as 3D-size drawings a minute, stacking capability up to 100 sheets, wireless printing capability, automatic roll loading and an optional Multifunction Roll Unit.

There’s an option to choose 160 mL, 330 mL or 700 mL inks. Also, using the Multifunction Roll Unit, 650-foot rolls (up to 6.7 inches in diameter) can be loaded into the printer for over 3,900 square feet of continuous printing with the ability to load two different media types into the printer at once.

This product lineup includes two new Scan-to-Copy/File/Share systems, the imagePROGRAF TX-3000 MFP T36 and imagePROGRAF TX-4000 MFP T36 models. The new integrated MFP solution features a new 36-in. scanner that can scan-to-copy in color in up to 6 inches per second, and scan up to 1,200 dpi to better capture the color and details of large-format documents. The systems include new SmartWorks software that allows users to scan to a multipage PDF, mark-up drawings and add text. Users can Scan-to-Copy and Scan-to-File simultaneously. A large 15.6-in. monitor allows users to easily view their scans.

For those users handling confidential documents, especially in the CAD market, the imagePROGRAF TX Series features improved security capabilities from previous devices. There is an encrypted hard drive with IPSec support, as well as SSL/TLS and 802.1x authentication.

Enhancements for increased usability include a new automated media loading process, a 3.5-in. color LCD touch panel, direct USB drive print capabilities and mobile connectivity. Users can now print PDF and JPEG files directly from a USB thumb drive for fast and easy printing without the need for a computer. Additionally, Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11b/g/n) capability allows for smooth and easy connection to wireless LAN in office environments.

Standard with all printers in the series is a variety of software: PosterArtist Lite, Direct Print and Share, Accounting Manager, Canon Print Service, and Device Management Console.

The imagePROGRAF TX Series will be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For more information, visit Canon U.S.A.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.