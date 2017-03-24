Carbon SpeedCell SpeedCell Integrates 3D Printing and Part Washing

Carbon has launched SpeedCell, a system of connected products. The first components of the SpeedCell include two new products: the M2, an industrial-grade 3D printer; and the Smart Part Washer for cleaning and finishing of parts.

Carbon says its continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) technology coupled with the SpeedCell system enables a range of designs, from single-part combinations of complex assemblies to un-moldable and un-millable geometries like lattices, while also minimizing the tooling and prototyping stages of the design process to go directly to end-use part production.

“For our customers, this means that their product development cycles no longer need to include the antiquated traditional manufacturing process steps of designing, prototyping, tooling, and then production. Instead, products can be designed and engineered on a platform that is also the means of production, eliminating prototyping and tooling steps,” says Joseph DeSimone, co-founder and CEO of Carbon.

SpeedCell achieves production workflow and output by integrating multiple key operations, including part printing and part washing, to facilitate cost-effective part production. Twice the build area of the M1, the M2 enables the printing of larger parts or more parts per build with the same resolution and isotropic quality as Carbon’s pioneering M1 printer. The Smart Part Washer automates repeatable part washing, the next step in the additive manufacturing process. SpeedCell also features multiple Carbon Connectors, which enable hardware extensibility to support additional system capabilities in the future.

At launch, Carbon will offer SpeedCell in the following configurations:

Design SpeedCell couples one M Series printer with a Smart Part Washer.

Production SpeedCell is specifically designed for industrial manufacturing applications. It pairs multiple production floor compatible M2 printers with a Smart Part Washer.

Individual M Series machines or Smart Part Washers are also available.

For more information, visit Carbon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.