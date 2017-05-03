Carnegie Mellon’s NextManufacturing Center to Host Symposium at RAPID

The NextManufacturing Center at Carnegie Mellon University will host a symposium and poster session on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 (10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Symposium, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Poster Session) at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA, at the RAPID + TCT conference. The symposium and poster session are designed to promote discussion about additive manufacturing technology and foster collaboration between industry, government and nonprofit sectors.

The NextManufacturing Center’s event, titled “Building Regional Leadership in Additive Manufacturing” will highlight the regional strength, showcasing presentations from additive manufacturing pioneers from Carnegie Mellon and other universities in the region, leaders from global companies headquartered in southwestern PA, and regional nonprofits.

Presentation speakers include the following:

Industry professionals including General Electric’s Dr. Kirk Rogers (technology leader at GE Center for Additive Technology Advancement), ANSYS’s David Conover (chief technologist of Mechanical Products), Arconic’s Dr. John Barnes (vice president of Advanced Manufacturing & Strategy), and ATI Powder Metals’ Brian Morrison (business manager/additive team leader)

Regional and national government and nonprofit organization representatives including Catalyst Connection’s Petra Mitchell (president and CEO) and America Makes’ Ralph Resnick (America Makes founding director and NCDMM president and executive director)

NextManufacturing Center additive leaders including NextManufacturing Center Director Dr. Jack Beuth (Professor of Mechanical Engineering at CMU) and NextManufacturing Center Associate Director Dr. Anthony Rollett (Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at CMU)

Research pioneers including CIMP-3D’s Dr. Timothy Simpson (professor of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering at Penn State University) and Dr. Markus Chmielus (assistant professor of Mechanical Engineering and Material Science at the University of Pittsburgh)

The event is free and open to all RAPID + TCT conference registrants.